Japan town to block Mount Fuji view due to badly-behaved tourists 

Japanese authorities will be putting a huge black barrier to block the view of the famous Mount Fuji due to troublesome foreign tourists.

An official from the Fujikawaguchiko town said the construction of the mesh net — 2.5 meters (8 feet) high and the length of a cricket pitch at 20 meters — will begin as early as next week.

“It’s regrettable we have to do this, because of some tourists who can’t respect rules, leaving litter behind and ignoring traffic regulations,” an official told AFP.

Several tourist spots have been acting against overtourism. Kyoto’s geisha district recently banned visitors from small private alleys this year.

Mount Fuji can be photographed in many areas of Fujikawaguchiko. But a Lawson store with the backdrop of Mount Fuji became a popular spot among tourists.

“AA’s reputation has spread on social media that this spot is very Japanese, making it a popular photo location,” a town official said.