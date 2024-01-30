GONG XI FA CAI!

Master Hang, the esteemed 31st-generation Zhengyi Taoist and Feng Shui Consultant based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offers unparalleled expertise to guide us through the intricacies of the Year of the Tiger. As the consultant to HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qasim, Master Hang shares exclusive insights with The Filipino Times, providing a Feng Shui forecast for 2024 and offering invaluable advice for navigating the energies of this auspicious year.

Master Hang emphasizes that 2024 is a year dominated by the element of fire, influencing various aspects of life. According to traditional Chinese philosophy, individuals falling under different elements may experience varying reactions to the changing year.

“It is a lucky year for people who like fire in the five elements, and there will be many good opportunities. However, for people who is not, crisis may happen, better to work and live a low-key life, and don’t do too many changes,” said Master Hang,

Thriving industries in the year of fire

Master Hang identifies several industries poised for success in 2024 due to the shift from “earth” to “fire.” Noteworthy sectors include culture, film and television, media, spirituality, medical care, new energy, space, and the beauty industry. Additionally, he predicts a rise in the prominence of outstanding women across various fields.

Key advice for 2024

Avoid Blindly Following Trends

Cautioning against impulsive actions, Master Hang advises individuals to think twice, seek opinions from family and friends, and avoid blindly following trends associated with the Year of Fire.

Beware of Deception

With changing luck, Master Hang warns of individuals exploiting the situation for personal gain through deception in business, entertainment, or economic fields. Vigilance is crucial to avoid falling prey to such schemes.

Prioritize Health

Emphasizing the importance of health, Master Hang advises people to ensure good sleep, improve the quality of life, protect eyesight, and pay attention to cardiovascular health through proper diet and exercise.

Maintain a Positive Mentality

In the face of difficulties, Master Hang stresses the significance of maintaining a positive mindset, urging individuals not to complain and cherish each day.

Preserve Independent Thinking

Encouraging independent thinking, Master Hang advises individuals to read more books, limit exposure to short videos, stay calm, control emotions, and avoid unnecessary disputes.

Master Hang concludes by highlighting the Chinese Association’s preparations for the Chinese New Year celebration. On February 3rd at 2:00 pm, a Chinese New Year Fair, complete with a parade featuring dragon dances, will unfold in Burj Khalifa. The event promises to be a vibrant and culturally enriching experience for the public, showcasing the Chinese community’s dedication to celebrating and sharing their traditions in the UAE.