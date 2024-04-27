UAE gets ready for flying taxis with approval of first-ever vertiport

The United Arab Emirates is getting closer to having flying taxis. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has given the green light for the first vertiport in the country. This vertiport was showcased at the DRIFTx event in Abu Dhabi. It’s a big deal because it shows that the UAE is serious about using new technology for transportation.

The vertiport is like a special station where flying taxis can take off and land. It’s part of a big event called DRIFTx, which is all about showing off cool new transportation ideas.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, says this is a step forward for making flying taxis a normal part of life in the UAE. He also says the GCAA is working hard to make sure everything is safe and works well.

This news means that flying taxis, which are like small helicopters, could be a real thing in just a few years. They’re electric, which means they don’t pollute, and they can fly pretty fast.

Dubai is already planning for these flying taxis. They’re thinking about where to build special stations for them. These stations will make it easy for people to catch a flying taxi to different parts of the city. A high-ranking official from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) mentioned that flying in air taxis over Dubai could be as affordable as taking an Uber ride in the future. They aim to make this possible by 2026.

