Cacdac vows to continue rights-based approach, protecting OFWs 

Newly appointed Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac vowed that he will continue to abide by a rights-based approach to ensure the welfare of overseas Filipino workers under his leadership.

Cacdac was named by President Bongbong Marcos as the new DMW secretary after serving as officer-in-charge of the department following the death of then-DMW secretary Toots Ople.

Prior to his appointment, Cacdac also served as undersecretary of the DMW and was the former administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to personally steward over millions of our beloved overseas Filipino workers (OFWs),” said Cacdac in a statement.

“As Secretary, I shall further dedicate myself to safeguarding the rights and welfare of our dear OFWs, who, in the words of the President, represent the very best of our beloved country. I am committed to ensuring their fair treatment, protection, and support, with due attention given to OFW families,” he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Ople to the department.

“I take on this task as a tribute to my predecessor and dear friend, the late Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople, whose passion, vision, work ethic, and leadership will continue to be a beacon for our Department. I look forward to further building upon the legacy she began,” he said.