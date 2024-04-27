MWO Dubai hosts Special Service for Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman-Based Overseas Filipino Workers

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai and Northern Emirates extended a helping hand to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) residing in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman through a Special Service held on April 27, 2024. The event was organized in collaboration with the Filipino Club – Ras Al Khaimah and the Ajman Filipino Community.

A total of 711 individual services were rendered to OFWs during the Special Service.

These services included the verification of employment contracts, and membership or renewal processes for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and Home Development Mutual Fund (PagIBIG).

As preparations begin for the upcoming school break in July, MWO-Dubai announced plans to conduct another Special Service for OFWs employed in educational institutions across various emirates.

This forthcoming event, scheduled for May 2024, will cater to OFWs working in schools located in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah.

Official advisories regarding the May Special Service will be disseminated through the MWO-Dubai website and Facebook page in the near future, ensuring that OFWs have access to important information and assistance.