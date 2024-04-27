Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO Dubai hosts Special Service for Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman-Based Overseas Filipino Workers

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai and Northern Emirates extended a helping hand to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) residing in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman through a Special Service held on April 27, 2024. The event was organized in collaboration with the Filipino Club – Ras Al Khaimah and the Ajman Filipino Community.

A total of 711 individual services were rendered to OFWs during the Special Service.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 27 at 1.49.36 PM 2

These services included the verification of employment contracts, and membership or renewal processes for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and Home Development Mutual Fund (PagIBIG).

As preparations begin for the upcoming school break in July, MWO-Dubai announced plans to conduct another Special Service for OFWs employed in educational institutions across various emirates.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 27 at 1.49.37 PM

This forthcoming event, scheduled for May 2024, will cater to OFWs working in schools located in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah.

Official advisories regarding the May Special Service will be disseminated through the MWO-Dubai website and Facebook page in the near future, ensuring that OFWs have access to important information and assistance.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 04 27 at 6.23.21 PM

O! Millionaire’s 102nd Episode: Make Every Play Count for Earth Day: Join The World’s First Green Draw!

13 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 04 27 173411

TRIP TO PH: Checklist of vacationing OFWs

14 hours ago
TFT News I cant breathe

“I can’t breathe”: Man dies after Ohio police pin him down, echoing George Floyd tragedy

19 hours ago
Flying taxis soon to be launched in Dubai thefilipinotimes 1

UAE gets ready for flying taxis with approval of first-ever vertiport

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button