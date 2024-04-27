“I can’t breathe”: Man dies after Ohio police pin him down, echoing George Floyd tragedy

Frank Tyson, 53-year-old, died at a local hospital after Ohio police officers pinned him to the floor of a bar and handcuffed him, despite his repeated pleas of “I can’t breathe.” The incident, captured on body camera video released by the Canton Police Department, has drawn comparisons to the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The video, circulated by several local media outlets, shows officers apprehending Tyson, who was suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident.

Canton, Ohio Bodycam footage of Frank Tyson pic.twitter.com/RvpE4Meuib — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) April 26, 2024

In the footage, Tyson can be heard shouting for help as officers wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him. One officer is seen placing a knee on Tyson’s back near his neck for about 30 seconds, despite his cries of distress.

In the footage, one officer can be heard joking, “I’ve always wanted to be in a bar fight. I don’t know if this counts.”

As Tyson lay motionless on the floor, officers are heard checking his pulse and attempting CPR before paramedics arrive.

Tyson was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to WKYC, an NBC affiliate in Cleveland.

The tragic incident has reignited outrage over police brutality and racism, echoing the deadly encounter between George Floyd and Minneapolis police in 2020.

Floyd’s killing, captured on video, sparked global protests against police violence and systemic racism.

The officers involved in Tyson’s death, identified as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (OCI).

The OCI has yet to comment on the incident.