O! Millionaire’s 102nd Episode: Make Every Play Count for Earth Day: Join The World’s First Green Draw!

In yet another exhilarating episode of O! Millionaire, viewers were treated to an electrifying spectacle as the lucky winning numbers for the 102nd draw were announced. Hosted by the ever-charismatic actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, the episode aired last Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8 PM GST, leaving participants on the edge of their seats.

The anticipation reached a fever pitch as the grand prize for this week soared to a jaw-dropping AED 100 million, setting the stage for life-altering possibilities for the fortunate winners. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as viewers eagerly awaited the announcement of the winning numbers, hoping that fate would smile upon them.

Finally, the moment arrived as the seven winning numbers were unveiled: 3, 7, 10, 16, 23, 35, and 43. For those holding Green Certificates matching these numbers, dreams of wealth and abundance were about to become a reality. Amongst the winning numbers, the Green Certificate ID “DGU6” and “D2CP” emerged as emerged as this week’s winners of a guaranteed AED 100,000 Raffle Prize.

Be the next Millionaire

For those whose numbers didn’t match this time, there’s always the promise of the next draw, where fortunes can change in an instant. The O! Millionaire App stands as the key for participants, offering them the convenience of purchasing Green Certificates and tracking their numbers with ease, ensuring they never miss a chance to win big.

As the excitement continues to build with each passing episode, O! Millionaire remains committed to offering participants the thrill of chasing their dreams and the opportunity to transform their lives.

Stay tuned to O! Millionaire’s social media channels for updates and announcements, and remember, with the O! Millionaire App, your dream life is just one download away.

Don’t miss your chance to make it possible!

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw elevates the ordinary, transforming dreams into reality. While the Grand Prize awaits, many have already won exciting rewards.

Partnered with Oasis Park, we promote sustainability and better lives. Every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase plants a tree for Oasis Park, making a tangible impact. O! Millionaire believes everyone can achieve their dreams and contribute to a healthier planet. Win Your Best Life with us.

At O! Millionaire, transparency and fairness are paramount. Participants can witness the rigorous quality-checking process by clicking here.

Are you ready for the 103rd draw? Stay tuned!