PH declares Feb. 9 as Special Holiday for Chinese New Year

In celebration of Chinese New Year this year, Exec. Sec. Bersamin, by authority of Pres. Marcos, signed Proclamation No. 453, granting Feb. 9, 2024, as an additional special non-working holiday in the Philippines.

The move aims to provide people the opportunity to fully enjoy the festivities and create a longer weekend for all.

“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” states the proclamation.

Proclamation No. 453 directs DOLE to issue the necessary circular for private sector implementation. Initially set for Feb. 10, 2024, this declaration allows the nation to welcome the Lunar New Year with extended celebrations.

Chinese New Year marks a brand-new year in the lunar calendar.