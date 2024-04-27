Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan coast: NCM

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hitting the Khor Fakkan Coast at 03:03 UAE time on April 27th, 2024.

According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor was felt in the area but did not have any impact on the UAE.

In a statement released today, the NCM affirmed that while the earthquake was perceptible in the vicinity, it did not result in any significant consequences for the country.

The NCM continues to monitor seismic activity to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

