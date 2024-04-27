2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan coast: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hitting the Khor Fakkan Coast at 03:03 UAE time on April 27th, 2024.

According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor was felt in the area but did not have any impact on the UAE.

A 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast at 03:03, 27/04/2024 “UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) April 26, 2024

In a statement released today, the NCM affirmed that while the earthquake was perceptible in the vicinity, it did not result in any significant consequences for the country.

The NCM continues to monitor seismic activity to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.