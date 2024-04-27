EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Julia Barretto says ‘world is healing’ after reconciliation with Bea Alonzo 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Actress Julia Barretto admitted how much she values her recent reconciliation with actress Bea Alonzo.

Alonzo was the former girlfriend of Barretto’s current boyfriend Gerald Anderson. Barretto was accused of becoming the third party in the relationship back then.

“The world is healing dahil may mga hugging photos,” said Barretto in an interview with Toni Gonzaga.

“The question is, was the world really healing when that happened?” she added.

The two ladies made headlines after they were seen hugging and laughing together at a party.

“For me, yes. I’m gonna personally speak for myself because I never wanna speak for anybody else,” she added.

For Barretto, her recent moment with Alonzo finally close the chapter back in 2019.

“It’s a moment that, of course, vina-value ko ‘yon. That’s why as much as possible—syempre ang daming nag-aask sa akin—I don’t want to go into details so much, kasi ayoko naman that other people would say that it’s some ingenuine moment,” she said.

“Para lang alam mong the people in the past, you were able to close that with them, hoping that it also gives them peace,” Barretto added

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 04 27 at 6.23.21 PM

O! Millionaire’s 102nd Episode: Make Every Play Count for Earth Day: Join The World’s First Green Draw!

24 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 04 27 173411

TRIP TO PH: Checklist of vacationing OFWs

1 hour ago
TFT News I cant breathe

“I can’t breathe”: Man dies after Ohio police pin him down, echoing George Floyd tragedy

6 hours ago
Flying taxis soon to be launched in Dubai thefilipinotimes 1

UAE gets ready for flying taxis with approval of first-ever vertiport

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button