Julia Barretto says ‘world is healing’ after reconciliation with Bea Alonzo 

Actress Julia Barretto admitted how much she values her recent reconciliation with actress Bea Alonzo.

Alonzo was the former girlfriend of Barretto’s current boyfriend Gerald Anderson. Barretto was accused of becoming the third party in the relationship back then.

“The world is healing dahil may mga hugging photos,” said Barretto in an interview with Toni Gonzaga.

“The question is, was the world really healing when that happened?” she added.

The two ladies made headlines after they were seen hugging and laughing together at a party.

“For me, yes. I’m gonna personally speak for myself because I never wanna speak for anybody else,” she added.

For Barretto, her recent moment with Alonzo finally close the chapter back in 2019.

“It’s a moment that, of course, vina-value ko ‘yon. That’s why as much as possible—syempre ang daming nag-aask sa akin—I don’t want to go into details so much, kasi ayoko naman that other people would say that it’s some ingenuine moment,” she said.

“Para lang alam mong the people in the past, you were able to close that with them, hoping that it also gives them peace,” Barretto added