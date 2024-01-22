Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH Consulate in Vancouver to hold conference for Filipino International Students

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is hosting a convention for Filipino International Students in British Columbia on February 03, 2024, at the Creekside Community Centre Vancouver to help them adjust as foreign students in Canada.

This convention will tackle topics such as investments, credit and taxation in Canada, property ownership and tenancy rights, parents’ support services, and labor market integration through mentorship.

A forecast by an internal policy document from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says that the number of international students in Canada will reach a million in 2024.

Back in 2022, there were 32,455 Filipino students in Canada according to Canadian Bureau for International Education which makes up at least 4% of inbound international students in Canada.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1333000400

Know your Nol: The Ultimate Guide to RTA Nol cards

7 mins ago
Cami Template 65

RTA reveals reduced travel time in several Dubai locations by 50%

1 hour ago
Cami Template 63 2

Netizens react to Madonna’s 2-hour tardiness to concert

2 hours ago
Photo2

Filipino community in Bahrain celebrates Feast of Sto. Niño

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button