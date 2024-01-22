PH Consulate in Vancouver to hold conference for Filipino International Students

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is hosting a convention for Filipino International Students in British Columbia on February 03, 2024, at the Creekside Community Centre Vancouver to help them adjust as foreign students in Canada.

This convention will tackle topics such as investments, credit and taxation in Canada, property ownership and tenancy rights, parents’ support services, and labor market integration through mentorship.

A forecast by an internal policy document from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says that the number of international students in Canada will reach a million in 2024.

Back in 2022, there were 32,455 Filipino students in Canada according to Canadian Bureau for International Education which makes up at least 4% of inbound international students in Canada.