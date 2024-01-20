Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Starbucks faces backlash over controversial one-item limit on senior and PWD discount

Starbucks customers are expressing their disappointment with the coffee shop’s new policy limiting senior citizen and PWD privileges to one beverage and one food item.

The social media X (formerly Twitter) flooded with supporters rallying to defend seniors and persons with disabilities.

P3PWD Party List member and rep Rowena Guanzon said on Twitter that she will go back to buying from Dunkin Donuts instead of Starbucks.

“Insulto ‘yung limit your purchase to 1 drink and 1 food,” she said. “If gusto ko pa [ng] pasta, wala na discount ang pasta.”

“Starbucks, you probably committed a crime,” she concluded.

Another user said that this has been a problem with Starbucks since long ago. “Mag didiscount lang pag isang slice na cake lang. Pag bibili ka ng isang buo[ng] cake, ‘di raw puwede,” one post read.

“Matagal [nang] issue yan sa Starbucks, masyadong gahaman sa pera. PWD naman, cancer patient naman ang bumibili. May ID naman,” the tweet concluded.

Another user, a PWD, voiced their opinion saying that the policy was not a big deal compared to other franchises that do not give any discounts at all.

Meanwhile, some people defended Starbucks, saying that many senior citizens and PWDs are using their discounts for the whole family.

Other users, although did not agree with the policy, empathized with the franchise because “stacking promos and senior/PWD discounts” might “kill small businesses,” especially in this economy.

 

