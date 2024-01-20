Starbucks faces backlash over controversial one-item limit on senior and PWD discount

Starbucks customers are expressing their disappointment with the coffee shop’s new policy limiting senior citizen and PWD privileges to one beverage and one food item.

The social media X (formerly Twitter) flooded with supporters rallying to defend seniors and persons with disabilities.

P3PWD Party List member and rep Rowena Guanzon said on Twitter that she will go back to buying from Dunkin Donuts instead of Starbucks.

“Insulto ‘yung limit your purchase to 1 drink and 1 food,” she said. “If gusto ko pa [ng] pasta, wala na discount ang pasta.”

“Starbucks, you probably committed a crime,” she concluded.

I’m back to Dunkin Donuts coffee because Starbucks hindi nag co comply sa batas ng 20% dscount & zero VAT for seniors at PWD. Insulto yong limit your purchase to 1 drink and 1 food. If gusto ko pa pasta wala na discount ang pasta . Starbucks, u probably committd a crime #p3pwd — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 19, 2024

Another user said that this has been a problem with Starbucks since long ago. “Mag didiscount lang pag isang slice na cake lang. Pag bibili ka ng isang buo[ng] cake, ‘di raw puwede,” one post read.

“Matagal [nang] issue yan sa Starbucks, masyadong gahaman sa pera. PWD naman, cancer patient naman ang bumibili. May ID naman,” the tweet concluded.

Yung @Starbucks #StarbucksBoycott mag didiscount lang pag isang slice na cake lang. Pagbibili ka ng isang buo cake di raw puwede.. matagal ng issue yan sa starbuvk masyadong gahaman sa pera. PWD naman cancer patient naman ang bumibili may i.d naman — wilsonherrera21 (@wilsonherrera24) January 18, 2024

Another user, a PWD, voiced their opinion saying that the policy was not a big deal compared to other franchises that do not give any discounts at all.

As a PWD CAN Y’ALL LAWMAKERS FOCUS ON OTHER PLACES THAT DON’T DO THE DISCOUNT AT ALL FIRST??? Like, I feel like Starbucks limiting the discount to 1 drink & 1 pastry is NOT as big of a deal as @contisph in Arton Strip NOT GIVING THE DISCOUNT AT ALL. https://t.co/MkPm6D91YN — L0o00oooo0ooo00ooUIE (@iLAWveCoffee) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, some people defended Starbucks, saying that many senior citizens and PWDs are using their discounts for the whole family.

I honestly believe that Starbucks Philippines is right in implementing this. The discount should apply only to the PWD and Senior Citizens. Hirap sa Pinoy ginagamit yung ID for the whole family. (1) pic.twitter.com/rVPLSqJKzs — misterchanchan (@chanchan_miroy) January 18, 2024

Other users, although did not agree with the policy, empathized with the franchise because “stacking promos and senior/PWD discounts” might “kill small businesses,” especially in this economy.

Definitely do not agree with starbucks’ policy cause it violates the law, but i’m on the fence about stacking promos + senior/pwd discounts because in this economy… it might kill small businesses. https://t.co/ewqrsjZ06N — Pia (@piacadiz) January 18, 2024