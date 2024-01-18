Kid Laroi to perform at Coca-Cola Arena this April 19

Virgin Radio is bringing Kid Laroi to the United Arab Emirates as he is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai this coming April 19, 2024.

Fans and concertgoers can jump and party all night as the 20-year-old Australian rapper brings his exhilarating performances on stage for the UAE crowd.

Kid Laroi is known for his chart-topping hit ‘Stay’ to his latest album ‘The First Time’ which was released in 2023 with features from Jungkook and Central Cee.

His first chart-topping single “Stay “ which featured Justin Bieber also acclaimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200.

Still one of his best hits so far, Stay remains an earworm to music lovers with its catchy vibe that makes you want to jive.

Another of his chart-topping songs is the remix version of “Without You” with Miley Cyrus which also reached the top ten of Billboard Hot 100. Laroi also participated in doing a soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

This event is in association with Coca-Cola, and is supported by Dubai Calendar.