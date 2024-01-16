Your ultimate Bubble Run guide with 20% off on tickets until Jan 19!

Dubai is flooding with excitement as the much-anticipated BUBBLE RUN™ takes the spotlight. Are you ready to dive into a sea of bubbles? No need to fret if it’s your first bubble run experience – we’ve got the ultimate guide to ensure you’re well-informed about what to anticipate before, during, and after the run.

But wait, there’s more! For a limited time, everyone can delight in a 20% discount on their tickets until January 19th, 2024. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!

What is the BUBBLE RUN™ event?

The BUBBLE RUN™ is a super fun run featuring 4km and 8km where you get to walk, jog, or run through bubbly foam. It’s like a giant bubble party!

This event is presented by yoga and fitness studio franchise TruFusion, a proud member of The Original Fit Factory’s ecosystem, and in partnership with Fade Fit, the brainchild of radio personality Kris Fade offering tasty and affordable snacks. The run will feature two courses spanning a distance of 4km and 8km.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the BUBBLE RUN™ encourages non-competitive healthy activities for all participants.

Where and when will it be held?

The run will be held at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. The gates will open at 2:00 PM, with the run starting at 4:00 PM, so you can be there hours earlier than the run.

Who can join this event?

Joining the BUBBLE RUN™ is a fantastic way to have a blast with your family and friends. It’s suitable for people of all ages, and it’s completely safe for kids – they’ll have a great time! Alongside casual runners, you’ll also find professional runners and fitness enthusiasts taking part in the event. It’s an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone!

How can I get discounts?

If you want a ticket discount for the BUBBLE RUN™ event, all you have to do is visit Premier Online to register and use the code BRTFT20 before checking out.

But be quick on your feet! This promotion is only until January 19th.

How should I prepare for the run?

Get ready for a bubbling good time at the BUBBLE RUN™ event! With plenty of soapy bubbles, expect your clothes and shoes to get wet. Pack some extra clothes and towels, and make sure your running shoes are comfortable for the adventure ahead. It’s all about having a blast while staying comfortable!

For more details, stay tuned to BUBBLE RUN™’s Instagram page or visit their website.