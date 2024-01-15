OFW lounge opens at NAIA Terminal 1 

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA has announced that the lounge for Overseas Filipino Workers is open at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

OWWA said over the weekend that the lounge similar to business trip passengers’ lounges will be opened 24/7 to cater to OFWs.

The lounge use will be free of charge to all OFWs regardless of the ticket type of the OFW. House Speaker Martin Romualdez and OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio recently held an inspection of the newly opened lounge.

Romualdez said that more OFW lounges will be opened in other international airports Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Davao. The construction of a much bigger lounge is underway at NAIA Terminal 3.

WATCH | Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, OWWA Administrator Arnaldo “Arnell” A. Ignacio, and OWWA Deputy Administrator Atty. Mary Melanie “Honey” Quiño inspect the OFW Lounge at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). 1/4 pic.twitter.com/NJMVClVkjH — Martin Romualdez (@SpeakerMartinPH) January 14, 2024

The lounge is equipped with an assistance desk, comfortable seating, wi-fi, charging stations, power outlets, and food.

“We want to show our deep gratitude and appreciation for our overseas workers for continuing to help our country grow its economy and help their families through their remittances,” said Romualdez in a statement.

“We also intend the lounge to be a place where our departing kababayan could build or foster camaraderie, and share experiences and maybe job prospects,” he added.

Ignacio previously said in a media interview that this is their way of making the travel of OFWs hassle-free.

“Gusto ko naman maranasan nila parang aking lugar uy kuha ako kape ng walang bayad. Lagi kang magtatanong san ba ako tumambay para makipag charge, saan may wifi, dito ibibigay sayo agad password,” Ignacio said in the report.

The Manila International Airport Authority said that OFWs will be assisted as they stay in the lounge.

“They can ask information at the information desks, where they can ask about the places they are bound to, access to helpful resources and answers to questions about their work sites,” it added.