Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Asian expat gets rescued from Sharjah desert

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

Video of the rescue mission posted by NSRC - UAE on instagram.

An injured Asian expatriate was rescued from the desert of the Nazwa region of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Sunday, January 14, 2024, by the National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard and the Sharjah Police.

The man was airlifted to Al-Zayed Hospital by the Search and Rescue Aircraft and the Search and Rescue Team after being placed on a stretcher, to receive medical care.

It was found out that the man had already suffered various injuries, including a severe back injury after he got into a bicycle accident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NSRC UAE – NGC (@nsrcuae)

There are laws in the UAE that concern bicycle safety, such as:

  1. Article 35 of the Federal Traffic law No. (21) of 1995 Concerning Traffic states that “the ordinary bicycles must be fitted with one principal front light and a red light with a red reflector in the rear.”
  2. Article 10 states “The driver, while driving any vehicle on the road should abide by the following:
    • Keep the vehicle in the section nearest to the right edge of the road in respect to its direction.
    • Make sure there is enough scope of visibility in front of him when intending to overtake a vehicle or person or animal or obstruction, and to show his intention to overtake through using the warning signs and making sure that the persons he intends to overtake are responding thereto.
    •  Keep to the furthest right edge of the road to make way for the crossing of a traffic movement having priority.
    • Take all the necessary precautions before turning on a bifurcation or turn or crossroad or crossways and give the necessary sign for changing his course and make sure that he can turn without exposing other users of the road to danger.
    • Abstain from overtaking any vehicle moving in the same direction as his, except from its left side, and such in case the front vehicle does not move to the left in order to turn to another road on the left after its driver has given the appropriate sign, provided there is enough distance of the road enabling him to cross without any danger.
    • Abstain from driving the vehicle while under the effect of wine or an alcoholic or narcotic substance or the like.
    • Abstain from driving the vehicle in a state of exhaustion affecting his capacity of control.
    • Slow down or stop whenever necessary to enable another vehicle in front of him which has given a sign for turning to the right or left, to do so.
    • Abstain from exposing pedestrians to danger and stop if necessary to avoid vexing or hurting any road user.
    •  Abstain from exceeding the maximum speed decided for the road, with due consideration to the conditions of the place, the weather, the vehicle and other safety requirements.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News Janno Gibbs 1

Janno Gibbs calls for PNP apology amidst ‘reckless actions’ in father’s death investigation

53 seconds ago
iStock 1371680010

Kuwait offers over 1K job openings for aspiring workers

8 mins ago
TFT News kriz uy baby number 3

Kryz Uy and Slater Young unveil the gender of their third child

46 mins ago
wwwwwwwdwd

O! Millionaire Episode 87: A Journey of Winning and Environmental Care In 2024

48 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button