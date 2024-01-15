Asian expat gets rescued from Sharjah desert

An injured Asian expatriate was rescued from the desert of the Nazwa region of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Sunday, January 14, 2024, by the National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard and the Sharjah Police.

The man was airlifted to Al-Zayed Hospital by the Search and Rescue Aircraft and the Search and Rescue Team after being placed on a stretcher, to receive medical care.

It was found out that the man had already suffered various injuries, including a severe back injury after he got into a bicycle accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSRC UAE – NGC (@nsrcuae)

There are laws in the UAE that concern bicycle safety, such as:

Article 35 of the Federal Traffic law No. (21) of 1995 Concerning Traffic states that “the ordinary bicycles must be fitted with one principal front light and a red light with a red reflector in the rear.” Article 10 states “The driver, while driving any vehicle on the road should abide by the following: Keep the vehicle in the section nearest to the right edge of the road in respect to its direction.

Make sure there is enough scope of visibility in front of him when intending to overtake a vehicle or person or animal or obstruction, and to show his intention to overtake through using the warning signs and making sure that the persons he intends to overtake are responding thereto.

Keep to the furthest right edge of the road to make way for the crossing of a traffic movement having priority.

Take all the necessary precautions before turning on a bifurcation or turn or crossroad or crossways and give the necessary sign for changing his course and make sure that he can turn without exposing other users of the road to danger.

Abstain from overtaking any vehicle moving in the same direction as his, except from its left side, and such in case the front vehicle does not move to the left in order to turn to another road on the left after its driver has given the appropriate sign, provided there is enough distance of the road enabling him to cross without any danger.

Abstain from driving the vehicle while under the effect of wine or an alcoholic or narcotic substance or the like.

Abstain from driving the vehicle in a state of exhaustion affecting his capacity of control.

Slow down or stop whenever necessary to enable another vehicle in front of him which has given a sign for turning to the right or left, to do so.

Abstain from exposing pedestrians to danger and stop if necessary to avoid vexing or hurting any road user.

Abstain from exceeding the maximum speed decided for the road, with due consideration to the conditions of the place, the weather, the vehicle and other safety requirements.