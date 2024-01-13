Study warns: Screen time harms development in kids under 2

A new study finds that screen time exposure for children under two years old could harm their sensory development.

Psychologist David Bennett, senior author of the study from Drexel University, explained that children under two exposed to television and movies had a higher chance of developing sensory processing issues.

The research showed that children are 105% more likely to develop high sensory behaviors. Moreover, by 18 months, each additional hour of screen time increased the chances of developing high sensory behaviors by 23%. By 24 months, the odds increased by 20%.

Bennett said: “If a child consistently doesn’t like to be held, tries to escape noisy environments and it’s becoming stressful for the parent as well, that might be a sign that something is going on there.”

Researchers from Drexel University now advise parents to avoid introducing screens until after the age of 2.

Another reputable organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics, echoes these sentiments, advising against screen time for children under two, except for brief video calls with family.

