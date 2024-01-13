Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s young heroes! Municipality applauds 4 kids for road cleanup

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Municipality/Facebook

The Dubai Municipality showed its appreciation to four children who helped clean a street after the Dubai Marathon.

The four children were Mohammed Thani Al Shaafar, Ghabash Marwan bin Ghabash, Rashid Saeed Al Mari, and Khalifa Saeed Al Mari. 

“We thank our young heroes for showcasing noble values and contributing to the beauty, appeal, and sustainability of Dubai while keeping it clean,” the post read. 

The Dubai Marathon, which was held on January 7th this year, featured a 42.195km marathon, a 10km road race, and a 4km fun run, drawing in a multitude of enthusiastic runners.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Canva impounded vehicles istock

Dubai Police: Parents play key role in tackling youth reckless driving

14 mins ago
Canva screen time harms toddlers istock

Study warns: Screen time harms development in kids under 2

5 hours ago
Canva NOL fraud rta

RTA warns expats against nol card fraud

6 hours ago
Duterte

QC prosecutors junk case filed vs. Duterte

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button