Dubai’s young heroes! Municipality applauds 4 kids for road cleanup

The Dubai Municipality showed its appreciation to four children who helped clean a street after the Dubai Marathon.

The four children were Mohammed Thani Al Shaafar, Ghabash Marwan bin Ghabash, Rashid Saeed Al Mari, and Khalifa Saeed Al Mari.

“We thank our young heroes for showcasing noble values and contributing to the beauty, appeal, and sustainability of Dubai while keeping it clean,” the post read.

The Dubai Marathon, which was held on January 7th this year, featured a 42.195km marathon, a 10km road race, and a 4km fun run, drawing in a multitude of enthusiastic runners.