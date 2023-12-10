Pinay mom in Dubai advocates early sustainability education for kids

Pamela Acabado Sabilala, a Pinay mom based in Dubai, is making waves by emphasizing the significance of instilling sustainability values in children from a young age. In an interview with The Filipino Times, she sheds light on the importance of teaching kids about sustainability and the positive impact it can have on their future.

Sabilala underscores the crucial role of early sustainability education in shaping environmentally conscious and responsible individuals.

“Educating children about sustainability at an early age lays the groundwork for a future in which they are environmentally conscious and responsible,” she states.

This early exposure empowers children to make informed decisions, fostering critical thinking skills and encouraging them to seek innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

Moreover, introducing sustainability concepts to children helps them develop a deep appreciation for the natural world. Sabilala notes that this awareness not only benefits the environment but also contributes to the emotional and mental well-being of children, establishing a strong connection with nature.

Living a sustainable lifestyle

As a sustainability practitioner, Sabilala, along with her husband, actively promotes a sustainable lifestyle. In her role as a sustainability governor at a school, she emphasizes the practicality and benefits of sustainable living in her speeches. By sharing real-life examples and simple steps, she aims to motivate parents and the public to adopt more sustainable practices.

With COP28 happening this week, Sabilala connects sustainability to broader global issues, conveying the urgency and importance of individual actions in the context of the global climate crisis.

Involving the next generation

One unique aspect of Sabilala’s advocacy is involving her six-yer-old son, Paul, in her speaking engagements. She expresses, “It’s truly special to have my son present during a speaking engagement where I discuss sustainability.”

Sabilala views this as an opportunity to lead by example for her child, showcasing that their family actively engages with and values sustainability. She hopes it inspires him to embrace a sustainable lifestyle and understand the collective efforts required to protect the planet.

Paul’s vision of a Sustainable City

Despite his young age, Paul shares his vision of a sustainable city through a diorama. The future city he envisions is self-sustaining, with energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, efficient water management, urban farming, and preservation of natural spaces. Paul’s creativity and dedication to sustainability have earned him the role of Earth Sustainer Captain at his school, where he initiates activities to promote sustainability among students.

Paul’s recent launch of a vegetable garden project at his school aligns with his sustainability initiatives, showcasing the school’s strong support for his role as Earth Sustainer Captain.

During the Moral, Social, Cultural (MSC) Super Learning Week at the Apple International School (AIS), Paul’s diorama was showcased, accompanied by talks from both Paul and his mom on sustainability. The duo continues to make meaningful contributions to the community by advocating for sustainability at various platforms, aligning their efforts with the ongoing discussions at COP28.