RTA warns expats against nol card fraud

Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) recently published a post on X (formerly Twitter), warning its customers to be careful about fraudulent campaigns regarding nol cards.

According to the post, RTA stated that customers must avoid dealing with “deceptive marketing campaigns” that aim “to exploit digital service users.”

The post read: “It involves the sale of fake nol cards at token amounts, misleadingly topping up credit, and illicitly gathering customer data.”

Recently, there has been a fraudulent post circulating on Facebook offering 12 months of nol services for as low as AED 8.

The post received favorable comments about the services, yet some users strongly cautioned others about a potential scam in the comments section.

RTA strongly advised all customers to only use legitimate RTA services for topping their cards, such as the RTA website, ticket offices, vending machines, and RTA Dubai and nol pay applications.

