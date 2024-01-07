Abu Dhabi Police: AED 1000 fine for overtaking on hard shoulder of the road

The Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers about the AED1000 fine for overtaking on the shoulder of the road.

In cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, the Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, January 5, shared a video on their official Facebook account, showing a motorist violating the road shoulder traffic regulations.

The law enforcement agency emphasized that the shoulder of the road is reserved for emergency vehicles, enhancing the speed of access to accident sites and saving the lives of injured people.

According to Article No. 42 of the Federal Traffic Act, overtaking from the side of the road shoulder could cost drivers AED1000 plus six traffic points.