Mahzooz raffle draw announces temporary pause

Mahzooz, one of the popular raffle draws in the United Arab Emirates announced a temporary halt on their operations starting January 1, 2024 due to “an industry-wide mandate…to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE,” as stated on their Facebook post.

The announcement received different reactions from the netizens. Several users commented the same statement under the post saying, “Looking forward to resume soonest Mahzooz. Thank you for giving us hope to be a millionaire!”

Others also anticipated that it will come back soon.

“Awaiting your coming back at the earliest. Hopefully next month itself,” another user shared.

