HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with 13th Gen Intel i5 and HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition now available for pre-order in the UAE

Pre-orders have opened for the lightweight and powerful HUAWEI MateBook D 16, featuring a High-Performance 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With its expansive 16-inch near bezel-less display, 90% screen-to-body ratio, and sleek Space Grey design, the MateBook D 16 offers creators and office workers an immersive visual experience for work and play. Despite its large screen, the MateBook D 16 weighs just 1.68kg. With the HUAWEI Metaline technology for stronger and more stable connections up to 270 meters away, the MateBook D 16 is designed to boost productivity to new heights.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 will be available for pre-orders in the UAE starting December 25th at a starting price AED3199 with gifts worth of AED798 including HUAWEI MatePad SE 32GB WIFI and HUAWEI Care Plus package. HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition pre-orders in the UAE star on December 25th at a price AED2299 with gifts worth of AED677 including HUAWEI FreeBuds SE, HUAWEI M-Pencil 2nd Gen and 3-months HUAWEI Care.

The MateBook D 16 is designed to give users an immersive large-screen experience with extremely thin bezels and an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This expansive screen gives creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers a spacious workspace. The laptop also brings a breakthrough in performance levels with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor, suitable for handling heavy multitasking such as programming, illustrating, and video editing.

Despite its generous display, the MateBook D 16 is remarkably slim and lightweight, measuring just 17mm thick and weighing only 1.68kg. It has a sleek and elegant construction and comes in futuristic Space Grey and Mystic Silver colours.

The laptop also boasts the HUAWEI Metaline technology, which can establish ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres. This greatly reduces false signal pick-ups and creates stabler connections, allowing users to enjoy smooth video streams and conference calls. The laptop also comes with a numeric keypad and physical shortcut keys that enable users to work with charts, data, and documents more efficiently.

Furthermore, MateBook D 16 also supports the Super Device feature. This enables a quicker, fuss-free way of pairing your laptop with other devices. Users can simply initiate a connection by a simple dragging and dropping of icons. They can turn their Huawei smartphone into an external storage system, their Huawei tablet into an extra monitor space, and expand their sound experience by linking their PC to a Huawei speaker or Huawei earphone.

HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition

The HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition was also unveiled at the event. This new tablet brings the popular PaperMatte Display to the MatePad Air series for the first time. The PaperMatte Display minimises reflection and glare to provide users with a comfortable and paper-like viewing experience. It uses nano-level anti-glare etching technology that eliminates 97% of all light interference. Users can read or watch videos with less eye strain, and it also provides a more natural writing experience. The tablet has received several certifications demonstrating its capability to reduce eye strain, including TÜV Rheinland Reflection Free, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and SGS Low Visual Fatigue Premium Performance certifications.

Huawei offers users a range of service options for the newly launched products. HUAWEI Care+ provides comprehensive device protection, including Accidental Damage Protection, Extended Warranty, Battery Replacement service, and Free Lifetime Software Support service. HUAWEI Care+ is currently only available in the Chinese Mainland and the Middle East. Huawei also provides battery replacement and free remote assistance for tablet and PC users in case of any issues with the devices.