No New Year’s celebrations or fireworks in Sharjah as a gesture of solidarity with Gaza

Sharjah Police have imposed a ban on all New Year’s Eve celebrations, including fireworks displays, across the emirate in a move aimed at expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The ban will be effective from Sunday, December 31, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.

This unprecedented move comes amid the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in a tragic loss of over 20,000 lives, with a significant percentage being women and children. Israel’s recent declaration of “no peace” until the destruction of Hamas has extended the duration of the war, amplifying concerns over a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The announcement from Sharjah Police urges the cooperation of all residents and entities and warns of legal consequences for those who defy the ban. While currently limited to Sharjah, it remains to be seen if other parts of the UAE will follow suit.

The conflict in Gaza has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of water, food, fuel, and medicine. The UN estimates that 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced since the siege began, intensifying calls for an end to hostilities.