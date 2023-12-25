Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Fewer Filipinos foresee a more prosperous Christmas, according to survey

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

File photo of Filipinos enjoying Christmas at a park

A recent survey by Pulse Asia showed that only one in three Filipinos expect to see a “more prosperous” celebration of the holiday season.

The survey, which was conducted from December 3 to 7, released its results on Friday, December 22, showing that only 30 percent of the respondents anticipate a “more prosperous” holiday celebration than last year.

This year’s answer was 13 points lower than the 43 percent of Filipinos who answered that they were expecting a “more prosperous” celebration last year.

Many of those who answered that they will see a more prosperous celebration are from Visayas (42 percent), Mindanao (31 percent), Luzon (29 percent), and Metro Manila (18 percent).

On the other hand, those who expected their holidays to be “poorer” than last year saw an increase from six percent to 13 percent, with the answers mostly coming from Mindanao (30 percent), followed by Visayas (18 percent), Metro Manila (10 percent), and the rest of Luzon (four percent).

Filipinos who felt that this year’s celebration would be the same as last year made up more than half or 57 percent of the respondents. Forty-one percent said that their holidays this year are just as prosperous as last year’s while 16 percent said their celebration was not prosperous.

The survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults.

