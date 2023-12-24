Long weekend: UAE public and private sectors declare January 1 holiday

The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has declared January 1, 2024, which falls on a Monday, an official holiday for government entities.

Sharjah announces 1 January as official New Year holiday for government entities#WamNewshttps://t.co/jzKhuNiQgG pic.twitter.com/3qYHURyRFn — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 24, 2023

This means that the government employees in Sharjah will be having a long-weekend for the New Year celebration.

Likewise, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also declared earlier that January 1 will be a holiday for the public sector in the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also announced the same for private sectors.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces that Monday, 1 January 2024, will be New Year’s Day paid holiday for all private sector employees in UAE. We wish you all a year filled with happiness & success!#MoHRE #UAE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) December 21, 2023