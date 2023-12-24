Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Long weekend: UAE public and private sectors declare January 1 holiday

The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has declared January 1, 2024, which falls on a Monday, an official holiday for government entities.

This means that the government employees in Sharjah will be having a long-weekend for the New Year celebration.

Likewise, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also declared earlier that January 1 will be a holiday for the public sector in the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also announced the same for private sectors.

 

