Tragic high-speed crash claims two lives on Dubai bridge

A speeding sports car veered off the Etihad Mall bridge in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, just before midnight on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman.

According to Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the car lost control, collided with the bridge’s barrier, and plunged to the street below. The vehicle caught fire upon impact, leading to the tragic demise of the driver and a female passenger.

Dubai Police swiftly responded, dispatching experts from the Accident Inspection Department to gather evidence and determine the cause of the accident. Traffic patrols managed the scene, ensuring the flow of traffic, and facilitating the arrival of emergency services.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei emphasized the dangers of speeding, stating, “Exceeding the speed limit on roads is the primary cause of serious traffic accidents. Speeding diminishes the driver’s ability to assess road conditions, leading to a loss of vehicle control and increasing the likelihood of severe accidents.”

The director urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, and comply with traffic laws to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

As investigations continue, the identities of the victims remain undisclosed.