Head of State declares mourning of Emir of Kuwait for 3 days, orders flags to be flown at half-mast

President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the declaration of mourning for the passing of the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for 3 days, starting December 16th.

His Highness the President of the State also ordered for all flags on all official departments within the country, diplomatic missions, and embassies of the UAE to be flown at half-mast.

The presidential office released the following statement: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” The late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, who passed away to his Lord.”