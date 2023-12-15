PBC, LFBE host sustainable agriculture conference in line with recently concluded COP28 summit in Dubai

In line with the recently-concluded COP28 climate change conference held in Dubai, an event called “Sustainable Agriculture for a Resilient Future: COP28 Vision” took place on December 11 at the Canadian University Dubai, City Walk, Dubai.

Organized by the PBC DNE League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LBFE) and powered by the Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates (PBC) Dubai, the event welcomed esteemed guests including HE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Philippine Consul General in Dubai, Mr. Edwin Duria, PBC Chairman, Ms. Bobbie Carella, PBC Chairman Emeritus, LFBE Board Directors and Members headed by Roberto Capulong, President of LFBE.

During the event, HE Alfonso Ver urged the Filipino community in the UAE to actively engage in the vision of COP28, as representatives from the Philippines proposed various initiatives to make COP28’s message more relatable to the Filipino community. He underscored the challenges faced by Philippine agriculture concerning climate change issues and presented potential solutions based on discussions and sessions attended by Philippine delegates during the COP28 summit.

Furthermore, the Philippine Ambassador highlighted the growing recognition of Filipinos in the UAE for their active involvement in climate change action initiatives, such as mangrove planting and coastal clean-up, contributing to the country’s sustainability efforts.

In the pursuit of sustainable agriculture, industry experts, including Ms. Imelda Bacudo, Senior Advisor, Food Systems, COP28 Presidency of UAE, and Mr. James John Dycoco, a millennial farmer from the Philippines, led presentations and discussions during the event.

In her presentation, Ms. Bacudo emphasized the significance of COP28, reporting on the Philippines’ participation in one of the world’s largest climate change conferences. She shared that agriculture is a key topic at COP28, addressing the sourcing of food, the process involved, and making it a priority of the conference within the Agriculture and Food system.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dycoco stressed the importance of the sustainable agriculture conference, viewing it as a critical juncture in our journey toward a sustainable and resilient future, especially in agriculture. He stated, “The role of the seminar in the context of COP28 objectives is instrumental. It is a forum for exchanging innovative ideas and strategies aligned with this vision. It allows us to explore sustainable agriculture techniques, discuss policies supporting eco-friendly practices, and highlight the importance of technology in transforming the agricultural landscape.”

“Furthermore, the seminar acts as a bridge connecting stakeholders from diverse sectors, fostering collaboration to achieve COP 28 goals. It presents an opportunity to integrate sustainable agriculture into broader climate discussions, ensuring this critical issue receives the attention and commitment it deserves.”

Mr. Dycoco also underscored the importance of the active participation of Filipino farmers in planning and negotiations. “I hope that the Philippine Government will invest in the inclusion of youth and Farmers Associations in negotiations and planning. The youth bring abundant energy to engage with communities, possess more free time, and adopt a bottom-to-top approach. Working with farmers directly, they understand the exact challenges and pain points. What they lack is information on alternative solutions available in a collective pool.”

“Therefore, I hope for collaboration between these groups, other bigger communities or civic society organizations, as well as farmer associations, to share their expertise and connect with larger corporations.”