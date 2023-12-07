Bombing suspect in Marawi, a recent graduate

One of the suspects in the deadly bombing at the gymnasium at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City was a recent graduate of the said university according to the authorities.

In a GMA News report, the suspect was identified as an MSU student who had just graduated from the university.

The suspect, who was identified as Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer, was tagged by those who were at the scene before the explosion. Mimbesa was known to be a kind person. He was described as appearing to be very tense, and busy with his cellphone.

CCTV footage showed him leaving the gymnasium at 9 a.m. followed by the other suspect Arsani Membisa 20 minutes before the blast.

“Bago nangyari yung pagsabog ay nakita po sila itong dalawa nating POIs na papalabas ng MSU at yung mismong yung isang POI natin ay it appears na tumawag po siya gamit yung cellphone niya. That might have triggered po itong pagsabog at immediately umalis kaagad agad sila ng MSU pagkatapos po nilang gumamit ng telepono,” PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said.

“Yung isa mga POIs po natin, nakita rin po sa backtracking na umalis na po sila papalabas ng MSU,” she added.

Both persons of interest are alleged members of the terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah-Maute and they have outstanding warrants of arrest.