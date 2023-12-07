Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bombing suspect in Marawi, a recent graduate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago

Photo of Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer released by PNP. Photo courtesy of Bombo Radyo CDO.

One of the suspects in the deadly bombing at the gymnasium at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City was a recent graduate of the said university according to the authorities.

In a GMA News report, the suspect was identified as an MSU student who had just graduated from the university.

The suspect, who was identified as Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer, was tagged by those who were at the scene before the explosion. Mimbesa was known to be a kind person. He was described as appearing to be very tense, and busy with his cellphone.

CCTV footage showed him leaving the gymnasium at 9 a.m. followed by the other suspect Arsani Membisa 20 minutes before the blast.

“Bago nangyari yung pagsabog ay nakita po sila itong dalawa nating POIs na papalabas ng MSU at yung mismong yung isang POI natin ay it appears na tumawag po siya gamit yung cellphone niya. That might have triggered po itong pagsabog at immediately umalis kaagad agad sila ng MSU pagkatapos po nilang gumamit ng telepono,” PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said.

“Yung isa mga POIs po natin, nakita rin po sa backtracking na umalis na po sila papalabas ng MSU,” she added.

Both persons of interest are alleged members of the terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah-Maute and they have outstanding warrants of arrest.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

5122121 2023 12 03t001832z 1171829403 rc2cp4azem5f rtrmadp 3 france attack

Man accused of stabbing Filipino-German tourist on trial in Paris

2 hours ago
yuh

DOH clarifies all ‘walking pneumonia cases’ in PH already recovered

2 hours ago
Prison Criminal Prisoner Prison Cell Jail Crime 553836 1

PH officials explore decriminalization of abortion and libel to ease jail overcrowding

20 hours ago
d51cc06ec9a44a5c97242f6ab571aaa9

Lawmaker says there’s big chance SMNI franchise will be revoked

20 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button