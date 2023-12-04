Renowned corporate leader Sec. Rene Almendras takes the helm as MAP President for 2024

Secretary Rene D. Almendras, President and CEO of AC Logistics Holding Corporation and Public Affairs Group Head of Ayala Corporation (AC), has been elected as the 76th President of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) for the year 2024.

Sec. Almendras, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in both the private and public sectors, assumes this prestigious position with a wealth of leadership accomplishments under his belt. His current roles as Senior Managing Director of AC and Board Director of several Ayala Group companies, including AC Energy and Infrastructure, reflect his deep involvement in steering major entities towards success.

His illustrious career began with a remarkable 13-year tenure at the Citibank group, where he ascended from a management trainee to becoming the President of City Savings Bank of the Aboitiz Group at the young age of 37. Notably, in 2011, Sec. Almendras earned global recognition as a Sustainability Champion from the World Economic Forum (WEF) for his outstanding leadership as President and COO of MWCI.

During his tenure at MWCI, the company garnered multiple awards and accolades, cementing its status as one of the Best Managed Companies in Asia, excelling in Corporate Governance, and being acknowledged as one of the Greenest Companies in the Philippines. The pinnacle of success came with MWCI being hailed as the world’s Most Efficient Water Company.

In the realm of public service, Sec. Almendras held esteemed positions, serving as the Secretary of Energy, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretary of Foreign Affairs. In 2016, he was honored with the Order of Lakandula, Rank of Gold Cross Bayani, the Republic of the Philippines’ highest civilian award, bestowed by then-President Benigno Aquino III in recognition of his exemplary service during the administration.

Sec. Almendras is set to lead the MAP 2024 Board of Governors, a distinguished group of industry leaders. Joining him are notable figures such as Emmanuel “Noel” P. Bonoan of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co., Maria Corazon “Corrie” D. Purisima of HSBC Philippines, Martha “Marts” M. Sazon of GCash/Mynt, and Karen V. Batungbacal of CEO Advisers, Inc.

The Board also includes prominent individuals such as Benedicta “Dick” Du-Baladad, Rex C. Drilon II, Alfredo “Al” S. Panlilio, and Benjamin “Ben” R. Punongbayan, representing a diverse and accomplished spectrum of business leaders.

Sec. Rene Almendras assumes this leadership role at a crucial juncture, and his election is anticipated to bring about further growth and influence for the Management Association of the Philippines, fostering collaboration and innovation within the country’s business community.