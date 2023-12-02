Filipino community celebrates UAE National Day

The UAE, which is home to over one million overseas Filipinos, is celebrating its 52nd National Day from December 2 to 3, 2023. On this occasion, Philippine government officials and leaders of the Filipino communities in the UAE extended their congratulations as the country marks another year of success.

HE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said, “On the 52nd Founding Anniversary of the United Arab Emirates, it is with great honor and pride that I join the 1 million Filipinos in this country in extending our most heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and the people of this wonderful nation.”

“Through the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE enjoys a reputation as a global leader in humanitarian assistance and as a bastion of tolerance in the region. Likewise, the UAE’s partnerships with countries in finding solutions to global problems such as climate change, and through trade and investment engagements, highlight its leading role in the community of nations.”

“The Filipino people join their Emirati brothers and sisters in celebrating the UAE’s Union Day, yet another important milestone in this country’s history. Mabrouk, shukran, and mabuhay, UAE!”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, expressed, “As the UAE commemorates its 52nd Union Day and opens its doors for the hosting of COP28, all residents of the UAE spanning 200 nationalities — including the 1 million Filipinos in the country — take immense pride in being part of the extraordinary accomplishments that the UAE, our second home, has achieved in a short period of time.”

“We tell our children how the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, along with his fellow founding leaders, has merged tradition with modernity and created many things that are now world-renowned, world-first, and world’s best,” she continued.

As the Publisher of The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency, and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE, Dr. Remo continues to ensure a positive relationship between the UAE and the Philippines.

She added that in the UAE, tolerance, co-existence, and peace are second to none, and residents can only thank President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all our Emirati friends and family for making this happen.

“We, at New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, celebrate this momentous occasion with you all as we continue to collectively strengthen and cement the reputation of the UAE globally.”

Jaime Z. Urquijo, Chief Sustainability &Risk Officer of Ayala Corporation, gave his best wishes to the leaders of this exemplary country, saying, “Ayala Corporation, as a Filipino company with global presence and established offices in the UAE through Ayala Land and BPI, is delighted to witness the thriving Filipino community, now the third-largest in the UAE. This community not only contributes significantly to the nation’s growth but also plays a crucial role in supporting their families back home.”

“Observing the UAE’s commitment to sustainability as it hosts COP28 here in Dubai provides us with a close-up look at what is possible when a nation unites and focuses on one goal. It reflects a commitment to shaping a future that balances progress with environmental responsibility, a principle Ayala Corporation wholeheartedly supports and champions.”

Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attache of Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, commented, “UAE’s 52 years of Spirit of the Union is truly an inspiration that nations can learn a thing or two from towards achieving their own economic growth and sustainability.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer at New Perspective Media Group, stated, “On the 52nd UAE Union Day, we take immense pride in commemorating the remarkable journey of the UAE, a country that we call our second home.”

“We, at New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, want to express deep appreciation for the UAE’s visionary leaders and its nationals who welcomed the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and allowed them to prosper and embrace a new-found life in this dynamic, diverse, and vibrant country. UAE’s commitment to providing opportunities, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring the well-being of our kababayans reflects a genuine partnership that goes beyond borders.”

“The Filipino community, thriving and contributing significantly to the UAE’s diverse landscape, is a testament to the harmonious relationship between our nations. We look forward to further collaborations that empower and uplift the lives of OFWs, strengthening the bond between the Philippines and the UAE.”

Alfonso Halibas III, Bayanihan Abu Dhabi Chairman, said, “As we celebrate the UAE’s 52nd National Day, the Bayanihan Council – Abu Dhabi extends it’s sincere gratitude. Your nation’s tolerance has been a beacon, allowing many Filipinos to thrive and contribute their best. Here’s to the spirit of inclusivity and shared success. Happy National Day, UAE!”

Alfredo E. Pascual, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), extended his warm congratulations to the UAE on behalf of DTI. He said, “The Philippines shares a special connection with the UAE. As a nation committed to fostering economic growth, the Philippines values the partnership and collaboration that has strengthened our ties over the years.”

“The UAE’s commitment to excellence and innovation has been a source of inspiration. At DTI, we look forward to furthering our collaboration, exploring new avenues of trade, and contributing to the mutual prosperity of our nations.”

“The Philippines values the UAE not only as the country’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and the 17th major trading partner in the world but also as a long-term ally in pursuing innovation and fostering sustainable economic growth towards a better future.”

Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), commended the UAE leaders on the occasion.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the distinguished leaders of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on behalf of the Philippines’ Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).”

“I also wish to congratulate my brother His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, whose generosity and kindness have led to boosting the cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines in the fields of police, security and societal development.”

“I commend the UAE’s unwavering dedication to fostering a secure environment, evident in its initiatives and policies. At the DILG, we value and cherish the shared commitment to building safer communities.”