‘Christmas came early’: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez announces pregnancy

Actress Maja Salvador announced on Friday that she is expecting her first child with husband Rambo Nuñez.

Expressing her excitement, Salvador shared photos of her baby bump in a series of Instagram posts.

“Christmas came early,” Salvador and Nuñez wrote in a joint Instagram post.

She also shared another post featuring their dogs, saying, “Our growing family.”

Celebrities, friends, and fans quickly filled the comments with messages congratulating and wishing the couple well.

The couple, who first started dating in 2010, tied the knot in a destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia, last July. They also had a secret wedding in Manila on February 14, which coincidentally marked their anniversary.

Salvador confirmed that she and Nuñez got back together in March 2019, and they got engaged in April 2022.