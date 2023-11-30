Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Central Bank unveils new Dh500 banknote on 52nd Union Day

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates Central Bank has revealed a new Dh500 polymer banknote adorned with designs that emphasize the nation’s commitment to sustainability in a celebration of the UAE’s 52nd Union Day. This new currency is set to enter circulation starting Thursday, November 30, alongside the existing paper and polymer banknotes.

Maintaining the distinctive blue color for easy identification, the front side of the Dh500 banknote showcases the striking architecture of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai. This design serves as a testament to the UAE’s dedication to a sustainable future, echoing the principles set forth by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On the reverse side, the banknote features the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, a symbol that seamlessly bridges the past with the future, showcasing architectural and engineering marvels. The reverse side also prominently displays images of renowned landmarks, including the Emirates Towers and the Burj Khalifa. The latter, standing at an impressive 828 meters with over 160 floors, is recognized as the world’s tallest building. Notably, the Burj Khalifa exemplifies sustainability by harnessing a significant portion of its power from solar energy.

In a strategic move towards sustainability, the Central Bank of the UAE opted for a polymer material for the new banknote. This decision ensures the currency is two or more times more durable than traditional banknotes and is fully recyclable, significantly reducing its environmental impact.

Read: Philippines joins COP28, private sector supports government’s commitment to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

An additional layer of security is introduced through the incorporation of multicolored security chip technology. This technology positions the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to employ the largest foil strip of its kind on banknotes.

This advanced security feature, previously utilized in the new version of the Dh1000 banknote, represents a pioneering initiative in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions to combat counterfeiting.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 30 at 6.01.37 PM 1

Philippines joins COP28, private sector supports government’s commitment to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 30T202815.311

Yas Winter Fest is Just 1 Week Away! Get Ready for Abu Dhabi’s Newest, Biggest Winter Celebration!

2 hours ago
TFT News FOSSIL FUEL

PH to push for creation of ‘Loss and Damage’ fund in COP28

2 hours ago
TFT News BIANCA MANALO

Bianca Manalo marks 37th birthday with Malacañang celebration; netizens abuzz

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button