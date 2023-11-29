Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai set for temporary closure as Cop28 begins

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai is to be temporarily closed throughout the weekend as the COP28 climate change starts in the city.

The Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway will be closed between Trade Centre Roundabout and the Expo Intersection from 7 am until 11 am on December 1 to 3.

It is among traffic diversions being put in place by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority and also coincides with National Day celebrations.

The plan involves the use of other routes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

“[The] RTA advises the public to use public transportation for their commutes,” Dubai Media Office reported.

“It also advises motorists to follow directional signage and updates on smart screens regarding temporary traffic diversions and alternative route options.”

The plan was drawn up in association with Dubai Police.

