Philippine Consulate General in Dubai announces temporary closure from November 30 to December 4

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has issued a public advisory regarding its consular operations from November 30 to December 4, 2023, in light of upcoming major events and public holidays.

The consulate will be closed to the public on the following dates:

  • November 30, 2023 (Thursday)
  • December 1, 2023 (Friday)
  • December 4, 2023 (Monday)

Regular consular services, including passport applications, notarial services, and civil registry matters, will be temporarily suspended on these dates.

However, individuals in need of emergency assistance are advised to reach out to the following contact numbers:

  • Consular matters (e.g., passport, notarial, civil registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100
  • ATN matters (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

For those seeking Job Contract Verification and assistance related to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai can be contacted at the following numbers:

  • Migrant Workers Office – Dubai: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536
  • Email: [email protected]

The consulate advises the public to take note of these dates and contact the provided numbers in case of emergencies. Normal consular operations will resume following the specified closure dates.

For the latest updates and additional information, the public is advised to stay connected with the official communication channels of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

