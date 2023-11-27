Sheikh Hamdan, UAE astronauts lead over 226K participants in Dubai Run 2023

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, together with UAE astronauts Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Almansoori, joined UAE residents yesterday as they breezed through the majestic Sheikh Zayed Road for the Dubai Run 2023.

Sheikh Hamdan, Al Neyadi, and Almansoori were also accompanied by Al Neyadi’s fellow Expedition 69 crew members from his historic mission aboard the International Space Station, including American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Francisco Rubio, as well as Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopev, Dimitrii Petelin, and Andrei Fediaev.

These prominent figures joined the wider community on the 10 km route to show their shared passion for fitness. Their presence and participation served as a powerful testament to the transformative power of embracing a healthy lifestyle, and acting as true inspirations to all.

Dubai Run, concluding this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, has successfully attracted more than 226,000 participants, strengthening its position as the world’s largest community fun run, surpassing last year’s numbers of 193,000 participants. Runners, fitness enthusiasts, and families enjoyed an unforgettable experience as they took on the 5km and 10 km routes of the running event.

During the launch of Dubai Run’s fifth edition, Al Neyadi presented the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag to Sheikh Hamdan. This gesture symbolized gratitude for His Highness’ unwavering dedication to the wellbeing and happiness of the Dubai community, promoting the adoption of sports as a vital component in preserving human health.

According to Dubai Media Office, Al Neyadi had previously carried the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag during his historic six-month journey aboard the International Space Station, setting a record for the longest voyage undertaken by an Arab astronaut. This symbolic act aimed to underscore the importance of daily exercise and an active lifestyle in the UAE.

As the flag floated gracefully in the weightlessness of space, set against the backdrop of planet Earth, it served as a compelling testament to the unyielding spirit of exploration and the global pursuit of health and well-being.