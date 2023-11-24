MIAA warns against ‘lost luggage selling’ scam 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has warned the public against a scam involving the selling of lost pieces of luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“We appeal to everyone to be extremely careful and vigilant when browsing through the internet,” MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said in a statement Thursday.

November 23, 2023, Pasay City – The public is warned not to transact with fake online accounts like a recent post on Facebook claiming that lost pieces of luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are on sale. pic.twitter.com/15kkwdeZaX — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) November 23, 2023

“Always exercise caution when engaging with online sellers. Do not be easy targets of scammers,” he added.

MIAA issued a statement after an online post claimed that lost pieces of luggage were being sold. The agency and the airline operators have clear and established protocols in the safekeeping and disposal of lost or left-behind items.

“Selling these items online is certainly not one of them,” MIAA said.