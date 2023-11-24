Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MIAA warns against ‘lost luggage selling’ scam 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has warned the public against a scam involving the selling of lost pieces of luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“We appeal to everyone to be extremely careful and vigilant when browsing through the internet,” MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said in a statement Thursday.

“Always exercise caution when engaging with online sellers. Do not be easy targets of scammers,” he added.

MIAA issued a statement after an online post claimed that lost pieces of luggage were being sold. The agency and the airline operators have clear and established protocols in the safekeeping and disposal of lost or left-behind items.

“Selling these items online is certainly not one of them,” MIAA said.

