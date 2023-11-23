Panel discussion reveals key strategies to champion PH Halal industry

A panel discussion titled “Market Strategy for the Philippine Halal Industry: Championing the Champions” has featured the dawn of the Halal champions of the Philippines from the local government units to the legislators and the private sector community during the 6th Philippine National Halal Conference held on Wednesday, November 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City.

Halal industry experts took the lead in tackling the growth and strategies powering the Philippine Halal Industry through a series of talks that unraveled key insights, challenges, and innovative approaches driving this thriving market.

Key highlights of the topic were introduced by esteemed speakers including HON. Usec, AMIHILDA J. SANGCOPAN, Undersecretary of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and HON. ATTY. SUKARNO A. ABAS, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism – BARMM.

The panelists, composed of Dr. Lily Lim of Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Noel D. Raboy, President and CEO of CLIMBS Life and General Insurance Cooperative, Department of Science and Technology, Hon. Alex Sultan, President/CEO at Halal International Chamber of Commerce and Industries of the Philippines, Inc. (HICCIP, Inc.), Miguel Aman, Export Sales Manager at Miguelitos, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, dove in deeper into discussions on market trends, consumer behavior, regulatory landscapes, and impactful strategies essential for industry success.

These thought-leaders also delved into the important role of the Bangsamoro government as the country positions itself to be a major player in the global Halal market through the whole-of-a-government approach.

In line with this, DTI Secretary Fred Pascual emphasized the department’s commitment to assisting those who seek to invest in the Philippines, emphasizing the need to develop the Philippine Halal industry to create a prosperous, inclusive, and Halal economy in the country.

“Our investment promotion efforts represents a significant step in the nation’s journey toward becoming a prominent investment destination in the ASEAN region. This Invest Philippines Week is an important avenue to set the stage for discussing untapped potentials and exploring possible opportunities to attract global investments in various sectors contributing to the country’s robust economic growth and expansion,” Secretary Pascual stressed.