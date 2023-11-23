Industry experts tackle global halal trade, investment opportunities during 6th PH Nat’l Halal Conference

Key global players in the Halal industry gathered in an insightful discussion on trade and investment opportunities in the global Halal economy on Wednesday, November 22, during the 6th Philippine National Halal Conference held at SMX Convention Center in Taguig City.

This highly-anticipated forum was part of the Invest Philippines Week: Philippine Halal Economy Festival, with the theme “Digital Horizons: Navigating the Global Halal Economy with the Philippine Halal Champions.” It brought domestic and international investors together to engage with the government and private sector, aiming to create new business partnerships and investments in the country’s halal industry.

The third panel discussion was headed by halal industry experts including Ms. Intan Zalani, Trade Attaché of Malaysia, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi, CEO at Prime Group of Companies, Henry B. Howard, Director at US-PH Society, Assistant Director Jhino B. Ilano, PhD, Export Marketing Bureau, Department of Trade and Industry, and Atty. Winnie Claire L. Jamoner, Office of the Assistant Governor, Financial Supervision Sector, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, moderated by Director Aleem Siddiqui M. Guiapal, Program Manager of DTI Halal Task Force.

Entitled “Unlocking Opportunities in the global Halal Economy: Trade and Investments Landscape,” these halal key players delved into the major role of the digitalization in the areas of knowledge sharing, marketing and promotions, and advocacy campaigns. The forum highlighted emerging sectors that have high potentials for investments such as Halal blockchains, Islamic fintech, special economic zones/hubs.

Furthermore, the discussion showcased the best practices and strategies being implemented by the top Halal economies which will then lead to the formulation of the Philippine Halal Roadmap 2024-2028.

During the forum, these experts did not merely present their ongoing initiatives, but they assured the participants, government sectors, agencies, and other stakeholders to play a significant role in the development of the halal industry in the country.

Watch the session here: