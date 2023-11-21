RTA assures visitors and commuters sustainable transport plan during the COP28 event

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gears up for COP28 at Expo Dubai this coming November 30th to December 12th, 2023 by preparing an extensive plan for safe and eco-friendly transportation for participants and commuters.

If you are traveling by metro RTA introduced new extended metro hours from 5:00 am to 1:00 am, offering easy access to Expo 2020 Metro Station. They will also give out special edition nol cards that grant delegates complimentary public transportation.

67 biofuel buses and 10 electric buses will be deployed to serve Expo City Dubai, along with new bus routes connecting key locations beyond metro hours to lift delegates and organizers to various places such as JBR, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, and other main areas in the Emirate.

When visiting the Dubai Expo Exhibition Centre, there will be four designated stops located at strategic entrances: Opportunity Gate, Mobility Gate, Sustainability Gate, and the Metro Gate.

Apart from using the Hala Taxi app, you can also opt for services via platforms like Uber, Careem, and Yango.

RTA’s technical plan will help identify and manage service points and traffic flow of various transit means on the surrounding roads, public parking, and intersections. They have prepared alternative plans to address potential traffic congestion scenarios.

According to the RTA, Dubai’s transportation sector boasts a fleet of over 10,000 hybrid taxis and 1,000 electric luxury vehicles.

They also encourage COP28 participants to choose public transport via the ‘S’hail’ app, contributing to carbon emission reduction. This goes hand in hand with the UAE’s role as a global host for climate action.