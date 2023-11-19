Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Rescue Operation saves stranded puppy from sewer pipe in Texas

Staff Report

Emergency efforts were mobilized in Texas to save a stranded puppy that had fallen into a sewer main and became trapped within a pipe.

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday night when three puppies ended up in the sewer main located on Brunswick Street in the South Side of the city.

While firefighters successfully rescued two of the puppies, the third one remained stuck in a section of the pipe that was inaccessible to them, according to a KSAT news report.

In a collaborative effort, SAWS crews employed a camera to pinpoint the puppy’s location and gently nudged it along the pipe, progressing approximately 10 feet at a time. This meticulous process extended for a distance of 200 feet until rescuers were able to reach the stranded pup.

The rescued puppy, affectionately named Pipa by the dedicated rescuers, was subsequently transported to San Antonio Animal Care Services for further attention and care.

