Consumer rights: 5 things to remember as a customer in Dubai

In the bustling city of Dubai, countless malls, shops, and marketplaces offer a wide array of products and services. As a consumer, it’s crucial to be aware that you possess certain rights that serve as your shield, guaranteeing your safety, access to information, and freedom to choose.

According to the Consumer Protection Law No. (24) of 2006, emphasized by the Dubai Consumer Protection unit of the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), these five consumer rights are the cornerstone of your shopping experience in this thriving metropolis.

The ​right of safety

This refers to the consumer’s right of safety from products and services that may harm his health and safety.

In every aspect, your safety is a top priority. You have the absolute right to be protected from products or services that might pose a risk to your health or well-being. From daily essentials to luxurious services, this right guarantees that what you consume won’t compromise your safety.

The right to know

Consumers must have the right to know the​ correct information about the goods and services they pay for.

You have the right to access accurate and comprehensive information about products and services in Dubai. Whether it’s checking the expiration date of food items or understanding the ingredients in a product, transparency is key.

The right to choose

This focuses on the right to have multiple alternatives of goods and services of good quality and at competitive prices.

Consumers have different buying preferences, behaviors, and capacities. This right enables you to choose from a variety of goods and services that cater to your specific needs. As a consumer in this diverse city, your choices should not be limited and marketplaces should always present a wide array of options.

The right to express his opinion

This refers to the right of the consumer to express his opinion on the quality of the goods and their prices and availability.

Occasionally, uncontrollable situations arise where the offered products and services fail to meet standards. As a consumer, your opinion always matters. You have the right to express your thoughts on the quality, price, and availability of goods and services in this city. Your feedback shapes the market and contributes to improvements, ensuring your voice is heard.

The right of education

​This centers on the right of the consumer to acquire knowledge and skills and to raise his awareness of his rights and responsibilities through permanent awareness programs.

As a consumer in Dubai, you have the right to receive education and stay informed about your basic rights and responsibilities. Furthermore, you should also have access to awareness programs that will elevate your knowledge and enable you to make informed decisions confidently.

To know more about your consumer rights, you can call the Dubai Consumer’s call center at +971 600 545 555 or visit the Dubai Consumer Protection website at consumerrights.ae.

You can also learn more about your rights by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and X using the handle dubai_consumers.