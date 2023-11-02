Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts eastern Samar 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reports that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted the coast of Eastern Samar on Thursday.

Phivolcs said that the quake was tectonic in origin and its epicenter was located at Hernani, Eastern Samar. It has a depth of focus of 48 kilometers.

Here are the list of areas were the quake’s intensity were felt:

Intensity II

Eastern Samar – Quinapondan, Can-Avid

Leyte – Villaba, Abuyog, Calubian, Carigara, and Leyte

Intensity I

Leyte – Mahaplag, Javier, Hilongos

Northern Samar – Rosario

Southern Leyte – Hinunangan

State seismologists said that aftershocks and damage to properties may be expected following the quake.

In another advisory, the agency said that no tsunami threat has been monitored following the quake.