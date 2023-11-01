COMELEC: Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially over

The Commission on Elections has declared the end of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a statement that all 42,001 barangays nationwide conducted the polls.

“100% complete voting and canvassing nationwide. No failure of elections,” Garcia told reporters in a message.

The BSKE was conducted on October 30 in 200,000 polling precincts nationwide.

Some areas in Lanao del Sur and Samar moved their elections on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the delays in the delivery of election tools and reported violence.

Despite localized violence, COMELEC said that the BSKE polls remain generally peaceful.

“The elections are generally peaceful, although there were some incidents of violence, especially in the Bangsamoro region,” Comelec Garcia said in a briefing.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting also agreed with the observation of the poll body.

“It seems that our Barangay and SK candidates are behaving well. There are just a few reported incidents where some are attempting to campaign by distributing sample ballots,” PPCRV national coordinator Arwin Serrano said.