Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

COMELEC: Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially over

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Courtesy: PNA

The Commission on Elections has declared the end of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a statement that all 42,001 barangays nationwide conducted the polls.

“100% complete voting and canvassing nationwide. No failure of elections,” Garcia told reporters in a message.

The BSKE was conducted on October 30 in 200,000 polling precincts nationwide.

Some areas in Lanao del Sur and Samar moved their elections on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the delays in the delivery of election tools and reported violence.

Despite localized violence, COMELEC said that the BSKE polls remain generally peaceful.

“The elections are generally peaceful, although there were some incidents of violence, especially in the Bangsamoro region,” Comelec Garcia said in a briefing.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting also agreed with the observation of the poll body.

“It seems that our Barangay and SK candidates are behaving well. There are just a few reported incidents where some are attempting to campaign by distributing sample ballots,” PPCRV national coordinator Arwin Serrano said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T155724.282

Two Filipino doctors among foreign nationals allowed to cross from Gaza to Egypt

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T153253.073

UAE President, Dubai Ruler discuss country’s progress, sustainable growth

22 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T132515.981

Abu Dhabi Police announces new speed limit on major road

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T125634.606

‘It’s Time!’: Mariah Carey officially welcomes Christmas season in new video

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button