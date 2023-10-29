PH coordinating with Israel Defense Forces to determine status of 2 missing Filipinos

The Philippine government is constantly coordinating with the Israeli Defense Forces to confirm the status of two missing Filipinos in Israel since militant group Hamas launched deadly attacks on October 7.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said that 170 families contacted their hotlines to seek assistance in locating their loved ones.

Cacdac said that 768 are accounted for but the whereabouts of the remaining two Filipinos are still pending “status updates”.

“We already sought help with the Israeli Defense Forces… We are coordinating with Israeli Defense Forces,” he said.

Cacdac said he is not privy on the status of the search efforts being conducted by Israeli forces.

“But we’ve been assured na itong ating mga kababayan ay hinahanap,” Cacdac stressed.

He also said that they are in communication with the families of those missing in Israel.