O! Millionaire Episode 76: A Special Tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In a heartfelt gesture, Episode 76 of O! Millionaire is dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated throughout October. The usually green O! Millionaire stage highlighted pink, which serves as a touching tribute to the countless individuals who have shown immense courage and resilience in their battle against breast cancer. O! Millionaire finds this to be an opportunity to spread awareness, celebrate survivors, and honor the memory of those who fought the brave fight through its platform.

Celebrating Hope and Resilience

Throughout the episode, the powerful message of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is embraced wholeheartedly. It serves as a reminder that early detection, support, and the unwavering spirit of those affected by breast cancer can make all the difference. O! Millionaire stands alongside survivors, families, and individuals facing the challenge of breast cancer, offering its support and encouragement.

Supporting the Green Cause

At the same time, O! Millionaire encourages its participants to continue supporting the green cause. The Oasis Park feature highlights the impact that planting a single tree can have on the journey towards the creation of self-sustaining habitats around the world. It emphasizes the importance of laying a strong foundation for an eco-friendly future. This global movement is supported by millions of individuals worldwide, united by their dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable world. Find out how purchasing a Green Certificate can help make Earth more livable in this video.

A Survivor’s Story

O! Millionaire featured the heartfelt story of Modupe Omonze, a UAE-based fashion designer and events consultant. Modupe is not just a talented artist but a breast cancer survivor who has triumphed over life’s challenges. She shared her journey, emphasizing the difficulties but also acknowledging the support she received from her family and friends, who stood by her side throughout those tough times.

As a fashion designer, Modupe’s creativity and strength shone through as she told the story about crafting scarves as a way to cope with the loss of her hair during treatment. Her husband’s love was a source of immense hope. Today, Modupe Omonze is not only a survivor but an inspirational female leader and an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Her life is filled with joy, including the delightful presence of her Pomeranian companion. Watch her full interview below.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 76

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Amid the heartfelt commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the O! Millionaire Live Draw continued with the draw of the week, revealing the winning numbers. Modupe joined Maradona onstage to facilitate the Grand Draw on October 26, 2023. The lucky combination for this episode was 4, 20, 21, 22, 28, 30, and 43. Anyone who matches these seven numbers will surely secure a life-changing prize of 87.5 million dirhams, or 175 million dirhams when they selected Double and Secure the Grand Prize upon Green Certificate check-out. The winning Green Certificate ID is 9W3W 5W8C, corresponding to a 100,000-dirhams Raffle Draw prize.

At least three out of seven matches will already yield a prize. Participants can check whether they had won any of the five winning categories by logging onto https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

As the Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes, O! Millionaire would like to emphasize that supporting causes focused on promoting camaraderie should be observed regularly. O! Millionaire thanks everyone who continues to help fund the growth of Oasis Park, but at the same time encourages people to do good not only by planting greens but also by making connections with those who need love.