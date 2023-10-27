Person of interest in missing Miss Grand Philippines contestant is a cop

A police officer is the person of interest in the disappearance case of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4A.

Camilon was last seen at a mall in Lemery town in Batangas last October 4.

In a GMA News report, the police said that a close friend of Christine reached out to her family and said that the beauty pageant contestant is in a romantic relationship with a police officer.

The cop was supposed to meet Christine on the day she disappeared and he allegedly gave Christine the car she was using.

The police officer in question has been relieved from his post. He was also placed under the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit while waiting for the approval of the Commission on Elections.

“The removal of the police officer from his position is essential to ensure that the investigation remains free from potential influence and guarantees a fair and thorough examination of the case,” PRO 4A Acting Regional Director Brigadier General Paul Kenneth Lucas said.

“We request everyone to refrain from speculating or disseminating unverified information. We will keep the media and the public informed as the investigation unfolds, and we will do everything in our power to find answers regarding this incident,” Lucas added.

