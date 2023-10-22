P100,000 reward offered for missing Batangas beauty queen

A P100,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information to help find Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon, who has been reported missing since October 12.

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste told the Philippine News Agency that he is personally offering P100,000 to anyone who can assist in finding Camilon. He visited the missing beauty queen’s family in Tuy, Batangas, and provided them with financial support.

“I visited this morning at the family home of Ms. Catherine Camilon…I listened to their story and contacted the Tuy police to find out the latest developments in their search and investigation,” Leviste said.

PNA reported that the Vice Governor will closely monitor the case and collaborate with the family and the police for the disbursement of the reward.

Furthermore, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have joined the search for the missing beauty queen.

Camilon’s family reported that she was traveling in a private vehicle with the license plate NEI 2290, a metallic gray Nissan Juke SUV, and was scheduled to meet someone in Bauan, Batangas.

PCG Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, Commander of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, said that his office is reinforcing the search being led by the PNP. They are actively monitoring whether Camilon’s vehicle passed through the busy port and identifying the contributions each agency can make to the search efforts.

Meanwhile, Batangas police chief Col. Samson Belmonte has ordered all police stations and units in the province to intensify their efforts in gathering information to locate the 26-year-old Tuy resident.

Belmonte assured that all units within the province are now coordinating with the Tuy municipal police station to find any leads regarding Camilon’s whereabouts.

He encouraged individuals with reliable information to report or contact the Tuy municipal police station at the hotline number 09985985711.