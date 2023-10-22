Dubai sets Guinness World Record for ‘Highest Running Track on a Building’

Dubai has once again achieved another world record, with Wasl, one of the region’s largest real estate development and management companies, securing a new title in the Guinness World Records for the “Highest Running Track on a Building.”

Wasl’s Sky Track is situated at a staggering height of 157 meters above the ground, boasting a 335m rooftop track where fitness enthusiasts can relish a unique experience surpassing a traditional gym workout. With a track positioned at such dizzying heights, runners and walkers can savor breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, The Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, old Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf.

The “Highest Running Track on a Building” is located on the 43rd floor of 1 Residences, the luxury residential tower within the Wasl1 master development. Beyond being a feat of engineering, this track symbolizes Dubai’s dedication to promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle, encouraging residents to embrace an active way of life.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the global fitness industry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, aligned with increased awareness of the significance of physical activity.

“Community events organized in Dubai such as the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge have succeeded in inspiring residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Responding to this societal shift, Wasl prioritized health and well-being in its innovative development process by building the most iconic running track in the world,” it said in a statement.

This marks the second time that Wasl has been acknowledged by the Guinness World Records, following its its earlier record for the ‘Largest Aerial Projection Screen’ in 2018, which soared into the skies to commemorate the ‘Year of Zayed’ and honor the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.